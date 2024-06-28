Sign up
Previous
Photo 1008
Happy Flamingo Friday
Wishing everyone a great weekend :-)
There was quite a large group at the dam across the road from our estate. I had to take this from the road, unfortunately they were pretty far away.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
2723
1007
2730
2722
2724
2725
2723
1008
Tags
meerlust-dam
Zilli
ace
Delightful!
June 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Flamazing… love it!
My Friday morning smile…
June 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful image and edit ! fav
June 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 28th, 2024
My Friday morning smile…