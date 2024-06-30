Sign up
Previous
Photo 1010
King of the castle
and not letting the others near.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
7
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9195
photos
298
followers
147
following
276% complete
FAV what a perfect pose and composition!
June 30th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent capture.
June 30th, 2024
Olwynne
A pose you just couldn't turn away from
June 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great relaxed pose.
June 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Perfect title for this awesome image.
June 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
he does as though he is in charge! he is handsome!
June 30th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
I think he knows it. It's funny how they can walk on the small trestles without tripping. Great capture.
June 30th, 2024
