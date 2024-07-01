Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1011
After waiting for 1 hour
he finally caught a fish! I was just about ready to give up!
They sit on the spot for ages just staring at the water, suddenly they are gone and I am much to slow to react.
At least they come back to sit on the pole with their catch.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
8
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9198
photos
298
followers
147
following
276% complete
View this month »
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
Latest from all albums
2724
2725
2727
1010
2733
2728
2726
1011
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pied-kingfisher-intaka
Dianne
ace
Well worth the wait. Terrific image.
July 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture! Your patience was rewarded.
July 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Super result for your long wait
July 1st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot, wonderful detail
July 1st, 2024
Zilli
ace
Amazing shot
July 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
July 1st, 2024
Annie D
ace
what a gorgeous bird!
July 1st, 2024
Debra
Wonderful capture
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close