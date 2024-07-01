Previous
After waiting for 1 hour by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1011

After waiting for 1 hour

he finally caught a fish! I was just about ready to give up!

They sit on the spot for ages just staring at the water, suddenly they are gone and I am much to slow to react.

At least they come back to sit on the pole with their catch.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Dianne ace
Well worth the wait. Terrific image.
July 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture! Your patience was rewarded.
July 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super result for your long wait
July 1st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot, wonderful detail
July 1st, 2024  
Zilli ace
Amazing shot
July 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wow!
July 1st, 2024  
Annie D ace
what a gorgeous bird!
July 1st, 2024  
Debra
Wonderful capture
July 1st, 2024  
