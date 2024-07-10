Sign up
Photo 1020
When the sky was still blue
and the weather great for sitting in the sun.
There are so many different species at Intaka, I think there is a lot of inbreeding going on as some look like Mallards to me.
10th July 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
yellow-billed-duck
Rob Z
ace
Lovely with its reflection..
July 10th, 2024
