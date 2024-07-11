Previous
Wishing and hoping by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1021

Wishing and hoping

to spot some lunch. They sit there so patiently until something moves in the water. I love the breeze in this one's feathers.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Diana

Lesley
Ah wonderful. Yes the breeze fluffing up his feathers is so lovely.
July 11th, 2024  
Casablanca
A beauty
July 11th, 2024  
YL
Love this!
July 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a gorgeous capture - fav
July 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous.
July 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
July 11th, 2024  
Maggiemae
A number One again, Diana! A pleasure to see! fav
July 11th, 2024  
