Previous
Photo 1021
Wishing and hoping
to spot some lunch. They sit there so patiently until something moves in the water. I love the breeze in this one's feathers.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
7
6
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
malachite-kingfisher
Lesley
ace
Ah wonderful. Yes the breeze fluffing up his feathers is so lovely.
July 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
A beauty
July 11th, 2024
YL
Love this!
July 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous capture - fav
July 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
July 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 11th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
A number One again, Diana! A pleasure to see! fav
July 11th, 2024
