Previous
Photo 1028
So much excitement
on both sides of the hide! They are down and up so quick again that I do not stand a chance to get a shot, unless they sit still.
I balance my camera on a bean bag on the railing and just don't react quick enough to get any movement. I need to do that as I cannot hold the camera still long enough.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
5
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
malachite-kingfisher
summerfield
ace
great shot, Diana. it's awesome. aces!
July 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A stunning image!
July 18th, 2024
Julie
ace
Beautiful colors and capture.
July 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awesome shot Diana- you may want to look into a shutter release where you can rest the camera and stand back just a bit. I know a lot of bird photographers who use them instead of pressing the button. Less camera movement too when using them. But as far as I can see you get a lot of great shots without one!
The other piece of equipment that a wonderful bird photographer suggested was a "dot sight". You attach to the hot-spot of the camera and it acts as focusing agent. You set it on a spot the birds land on frequently and it helps the camera keep that area extremely sharp. It's particularly useful for catching birds in flight. The one I have is an Olympus EE-1 (so you can look it up and see a better explanation!). But I am really not a bird photographer and my photographic interest developed in other areas so now it's just sitting in a drawer. Mine works with the Canon system but I know they make them for every brand, so that too, may be something you'd want to look into- plus a tripod!
July 18th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great shot. Fav.
July 18th, 2024
