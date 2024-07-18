Previous
So much excitement

on both sides of the hide! They are down and up so quick again that I do not stand a chance to get a shot, unless they sit still.

I balance my camera on a bean bag on the railing and just don't react quick enough to get any movement. I need to do that as I cannot hold the camera still long enough.
Diana

summerfield ace
great shot, Diana. it's awesome. aces!
July 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A stunning image!
July 18th, 2024  
Julie ace
Beautiful colors and capture.
July 18th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awesome shot Diana- you may want to look into a shutter release where you can rest the camera and stand back just a bit. I know a lot of bird photographers who use them instead of pressing the button. Less camera movement too when using them. But as far as I can see you get a lot of great shots without one!

The other piece of equipment that a wonderful bird photographer suggested was a "dot sight". You attach to the hot-spot of the camera and it acts as focusing agent. You set it on a spot the birds land on frequently and it helps the camera keep that area extremely sharp. It's particularly useful for catching birds in flight. The one I have is an Olympus EE-1 (so you can look it up and see a better explanation!). But I am really not a bird photographer and my photographic interest developed in other areas so now it's just sitting in a drawer. Mine works with the Canon system but I know they make them for every brand, so that too, may be something you'd want to look into- plus a tripod!
July 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great shot. Fav.
July 18th, 2024  
