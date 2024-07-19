Previous
My first juvenile cormorant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1029

My first juvenile cormorant

captured closer, after watching them grow up from afar.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Your photo shows his youth so beautifully, and I love that you caught him with his wings out stretched
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise