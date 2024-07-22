Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1032
Oh what fun
it was to see this one suddenly jump up on the pole. He started shaking the water out of his plumage while hanging onto that fish!
I almost missed it and was not prepared as I had my eye on a different pole. I spotted this out of the corner of my eye! They are so fast and I am so slow ;-)
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9282
photos
297
followers
152
following
282% complete
View this month »
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Latest from all albums
2745
2754
2748
2746
1031
1032
2749
2747
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pied-kingfisher
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What good timing and capture as he lands with his catch !
July 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great action shot.
July 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close