Previous
Photo 1078
Another new one for me
and I was so delighted to see it.
Having my sisters and family over for lunch after all the sorrow we had last weekend. We all need a hug now.
Will try and catch up later.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
glossy-ibis
Elisa Smith
ace
I saw two of these in Mt Isa, wonderful looking plumage. My thoughts are with you and your family.
September 7th, 2024
