Photo 1092
Down on its knees
to get a fish which must have been very close to the surface.
Heavily cropped as it was quite a distance away.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
egret
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot!
September 21st, 2024
