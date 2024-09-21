Previous
Down on its knees by ludwigsdiana
Down on its knees

to get a fish which must have been very close to the surface.

Heavily cropped as it was quite a distance away.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot!
September 21st, 2024  
