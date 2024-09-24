Previous
One gulp and it was gone by ludwigsdiana
One gulp and it was gone

Strangely the fish did not seem to be fighting to get away!

As the weather was so lovely yesterday, I decided on a quick trip to Intaka.

At least this time there were more fish around than the previous visit. Even a few birds that I have not seen there before.

The only decent shots I can get are when they sit still and don't move.
24th September 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Jennifer Eurell ace
Brilliant - shot and bird.
September 24th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
Ah, Intaka . . . the place where you take such beautiful photos of birds. The brilliance of the colors shows up nicely here.
September 24th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous capture Diana
September 24th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot
September 24th, 2024  
