Previous
Photo 1095
One gulp and it was gone
Strangely the fish did not seem to be fighting to get away!
As the weather was so lovely yesterday, I decided on a quick trip to Intaka.
At least this time there were more fish around than the previous visit. Even a few birds that I have not seen there before.
The only decent shots I can get are when they sit still and don't move.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9537
photos
284
followers
156
following
300% complete
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
2809
2818
1094
2810
2812
1095
2813
2811
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Tags
malachite-kingfisher
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Brilliant - shot and bird.
September 24th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
Ah, Intaka . . . the place where you take such beautiful photos of birds. The brilliance of the colors shows up nicely here.
September 24th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture Diana
September 24th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot
September 24th, 2024
