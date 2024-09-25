Sign up
Previous
Photo 1096
School outing at Intaka
As I was leaving Intaka, a school class arrived and they were all excited but very well behaved.
This pleasure boat can be chartered to cruise the canals around Century City and Intaka Island.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
intaka-boat
Beverley
ace
Lovely reflections and love the colours and order of the children… brill
September 25th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great capture of this cool looking boat. Nice reflections too.
September 25th, 2024
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the boat and the students, as well as the reflection.
September 25th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
That looks like fun. I’d like to join them. You captured the sunny day beautifully
September 25th, 2024
narayani
ace
Nice reflections. You can feel the excitement
September 25th, 2024
