School outing at Intaka by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1096

School outing at Intaka

As I was leaving Intaka, a school class arrived and they were all excited but very well behaved.

This pleasure boat can be chartered to cruise the canals around Century City and Intaka Island.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
Lovely reflections and love the colours and order of the children… brill
September 25th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great capture of this cool looking boat. Nice reflections too.
September 25th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the boat and the students, as well as the reflection.
September 25th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
That looks like fun. I’d like to join them. You captured the sunny day beautifully
September 25th, 2024  
narayani ace
Nice reflections. You can feel the excitement
September 25th, 2024  
