A first for me
and I did not even know what it was. Fortunately, they have pictures of all the birds and waterfowl that frequent Intaka.
I desaturated the water to make him stand out more.
26th September 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
little-grebe
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a beauty! And so fluffy too.
September 26th, 2024
