Previous
Suddenly he flew right at me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1107

Suddenly he flew right at me

and I had no chance to back off. I had the 300mm lens and could do nothing but take the shot as he was sitting right above my head!

The sprinklers were on and he must have been foraging on the ground to get such a wet breast.

Just look at those claws, my fingers almost look the same due to osteoarthritis ;-)
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a super shot you got of him!
October 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Great shot
October 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Fate and quick reactions!!
October 6th, 2024  
leggzy
Fabulous shot of this bright little bird (I would so love to have birds like this in my area!)
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise