Previous
Photo 1107
Suddenly he flew right at me
and I had no chance to back off. I had the 300mm lens and could do nothing but take the shot as he was sitting right above my head!
The sprinklers were on and he must have been foraging on the ground to get such a wet breast.
Just look at those claws, my fingers almost look the same due to osteoarthritis ;-)
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
masked-weaver
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a super shot you got of him!
October 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Great shot
October 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Fate and quick reactions!!
October 6th, 2024
leggzy
Fabulous shot of this bright little bird (I would so love to have birds like this in my area!)
October 6th, 2024
