Flying alarm clock! by ludwigsdiana
Flying alarm clock!

When these guys take off, it sounds quite scary! They have to be the loudest birds on this planet!

Very beautiful and peaceful when it poses on the garden wall though.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Diana

