Previous
Photo 1111
Flying alarm clock!
When these guys take off, it sounds quite scary! They have to be the loudest birds on this planet!
Very beautiful and peaceful when it poses on the garden wall though.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
hadeda-ibis
