Previous
Fine dining by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1113

Fine dining

and not only the birds. Taken in the garden of a restaurant, albeit a bit too far away.

I have never seen two at the same time, so it was quite a treat.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
Wow! What a fab shot. Fav
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise