Cape Sugarbird aurora borealis by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1114

Cape Sugarbird aurora borealis

after playing with the colour balance in PS. I also added a light chalk smudge in Topaz Studio.

After seeing all those wonderful colours this past week, I needed some too.

Yesterday's restaurant also has a beautiful protea garden, unfortunately most are past their prime. I did find this one amongst the dead blooms, luckily with the bird which took off after this shot.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Brigette ace
Special shot Diana and sweet Edit
October 13th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wow Diana, a superb edit to complement a beautiful photo
October 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
So sweet !
So sweet !
October 13th, 2024  
