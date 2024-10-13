Sign up
Photo 1114
Cape Sugarbird aurora borealis
after playing with the colour balance in PS. I also added a light chalk smudge in Topaz Studio.
After seeing all those wonderful colours this past week, I needed some too.
Yesterday's restaurant also has a beautiful protea garden, unfortunately most are past their prime. I did find this one amongst the dead blooms, luckily with the bird which took off after this shot.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
sugarbird-protea.
Brigette
ace
Special shot Diana and sweet Edit
October 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wow Diana, a superb edit to complement a beautiful photo
October 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
October 13th, 2024
