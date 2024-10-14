Overgrown

with reeds and waterlillies. Ths is one of the five dams we have on the estate. It is being dredged and cleared out now in Spring!



I took this shot from one of the decks, far left is our main road and far right that bit of blue is the machine doing the job.



I have a huge problem with this as it is the wrong season for it! All the birds will lose their nests and eggs or chicks! The red bishops desperately trying to hang onto the reeds where their nests are. One was even feeding.



They are flying around frantically, the crakes, moorhens and lapwings are running around on the left over reeds looking g for their nests.

I wanted to take photos, but just stood there and cried!



Apparently the company was booked last year and only had this time available.



Humans killing off wildlife again, makes me sick to my stomach ;-(