Back and forth it goes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1117

Back and forth it goes

after removing the reeds. He turns around and drops them off on the side of the dam.

It all takes such a long time but is fascinating to watch.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Obviously there is a good reason for all this! I hope he is paid for it!
October 16th, 2024  
Tia ace
That is a lot of reeds!
October 16th, 2024  
