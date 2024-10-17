Previous
Finally on a heap by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1118

Finally on a heap

which gets carted away on a trailer.

I think they need at least another week if not longer. They have only cleared about half now.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
That’s a lot of reeds he has pulled up. It is looking good, but it must be tedious work.
October 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A job worth doing.
October 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise