Photo 1118
Finally on a heap
which gets carted away on a trailer.
I think they need at least another week if not longer. They have only cleared about half now.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-wijnlanden-dam-home
katy
ace
That’s a lot of reeds he has pulled up. It is looking good, but it must be tedious work.
October 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A job worth doing.
October 17th, 2024
