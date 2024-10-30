Sign up
Photo 1131
The other one
also felt disturbed and went deeper into the reeds.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
cape-dwarf-chameleon
Issi Bannerman
ace
These guys are just fabulous!
October 30th, 2024
Tia
ace
Well spotted! He does look a little timid.
October 30th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I watched a program in Florida where they were shooting these creatures! Hard to watch. But this is good for seeing the red colours in these!
October 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the sharp spikes and brilliant color
October 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice speckles of red.
October 30th, 2024
