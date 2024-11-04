Sign up
Previous
Photo 1136
Critters 1
The children were not used to seeing any of our locals.
They live in an apartment in Hamburg and were frightened by some species. All seen during the last two weeks.
They left last night and I am mentally and physically drained. It was wonderful having them here though.
Today the washing machine will have to work overtime ;-)
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9701
photos
282
followers
157
following
Tags
rainspider
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yikes !! I do not think I would like to meet this one either ! Super shot ! fav
November 4th, 2024
