Critters 1 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1136

Critters 1

The children were not used to seeing any of our locals.

They live in an apartment in Hamburg and were frightened by some species. All seen during the last two weeks.

They left last night and I am mentally and physically drained. It was wonderful having them here though.

Today the washing machine will have to work overtime ;-)
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Diana

Beryl Lloyd ace
Yikes !! I do not think I would like to meet this one either ! Super shot ! fav
November 4th, 2024  
