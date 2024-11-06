Previous
A slinking surprise by ludwigsdiana
A slinking surprise

as I wanted to close the garage door. There are many around now as the warm season starts.

Fortunately not poisonous and the girls enjoyed seeing it. My daughter would have run ten miles.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
As long as they’re not poisonous I think they are wonderful!
November 6th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
My friend KC would have been running passed your daughter. She is scared to death of snakes! Snakes are not my favorite but I am more afraid of bugs and spiders!
November 6th, 2024  
Annie D ace
It's beautiful 😍
November 6th, 2024  
