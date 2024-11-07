Sign up
Previous
Photo 1139
Critters 4
Saved from drowning by the kids, they found it so fascinating.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
rock-hooktail-or-clubtail
Issi Bannerman
ace
It is a beauty!
November 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous creature
November 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So good that it was rescued
November 7th, 2024
