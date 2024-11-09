As long as there are pincushions

there will be beautiful birds around.



I took the kids to the botanical garden, and promised a treat for every colourful bird they spotted. I told them to keep their eyes on the flowers which they did.



It was a wonderful experience with them going in all directions, creeping along very quietly.

They even spotted more than I did, I was too worried and kept on looking for them.



Needless to say, it was a costly day which we all enjoyed.