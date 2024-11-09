Sign up
Previous
Photo 1141
As long as there are pincushions
there will be beautiful birds around.
I took the kids to the botanical garden, and promised a treat for every colourful bird they spotted. I told them to keep their eyes on the flowers which they did.
It was a wonderful experience with them going in all directions, creeping along very quietly.
They even spotted more than I did, I was too worried and kept on looking for them.
Needless to say, it was a costly day which we all enjoyed.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
4
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
double-collared-sunbird
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh my word, this is splendid. The colours are out of this world! I just love it your photo. x
November 9th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Wow...fav.
November 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Just a fabulously coloured bird.
November 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a magnificent shot, so colourful fav
November 9th, 2024
