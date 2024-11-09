Previous
As long as there are pincushions by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1141

As long as there are pincushions

there will be beautiful birds around.

I took the kids to the botanical garden, and promised a treat for every colourful bird they spotted. I told them to keep their eyes on the flowers which they did.

It was a wonderful experience with them going in all directions, creeping along very quietly.
They even spotted more than I did, I was too worried and kept on looking for them.

Needless to say, it was a costly day which we all enjoyed.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh my word, this is splendid. The colours are out of this world! I just love it your photo. x
November 9th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Wow...fav.
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Just a fabulously coloured bird.
November 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a magnificent shot, so colourful fav
November 9th, 2024  
