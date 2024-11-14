Previous
So intricately woven by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1146

So intricately woven

This clever weaver decided to use some of my jasmin buds for fragrance.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How amazing to see those flowers interwoven into the nest. Clever bird.
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise