Photo 1146
So intricately woven
This clever weaver decided to use some of my jasmin buds for fragrance.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
weaver-nest
Issi Bannerman
ace
How amazing to see those flowers interwoven into the nest. Clever bird.
November 14th, 2024
