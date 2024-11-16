Previous
Posing so beautifully by ludwigsdiana
Posing so beautifully

on the closed pincushion. I was so delighted that the girls were quiet and fascinated by our local birds.

Living in an apartment in Hamburg, they don't get to see many birds except pigeons.

I had to hide the unruly background with a texture.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Babs ace
Magnificent, nice editing. fav.
November 16th, 2024  
L. H. ace
You astounding bird photographer, you! Incredibly gorgeous. You could make a beautiful photograph book of birds! FAV.
November 16th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Isn't he amazingly beautiful. That's wonderful that the girls got to see such a beautiful bird. Stunning capture
November 16th, 2024  
narayani ace
Stunning capture
November 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
And what a wonderful background too. Simply spectacular.
November 16th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That is spectacular, Diana, and your edited background works well to enhance your subject.
November 16th, 2024  
