Photo 1148
Posing so beautifully
on the closed pincushion. I was so delighted that the girls were quiet and fascinated by our local birds.
Living in an apartment in Hamburg, they don't get to see many birds except pigeons.
I had to hide the unruly background with a texture.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9749
photos
282
followers
156
following
Tags
malachite-sunbird
Babs
ace
Magnificent, nice editing. fav.
November 16th, 2024
L. H.
ace
You astounding bird photographer, you! Incredibly gorgeous. You could make a beautiful photograph book of birds! FAV.
November 16th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Isn't he amazingly beautiful. That's wonderful that the girls got to see such a beautiful bird. Stunning capture
November 16th, 2024
narayani
ace
Stunning capture
November 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
And what a wonderful background too. Simply spectacular.
November 16th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
That is spectacular, Diana, and your edited background works well to enhance your subject.
November 16th, 2024
