I miss the children by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1150

I miss the children

and have decided to post a few collages this week.

It was my birthday in October and my daughter rented a luxurious beach house in Langebaan on the West Coast for 3 days of fun.

The grands baked the cookies and SIL spoilt us with breakfast every morning.

The sneaky grands changed the numbers on the cake, thinking I would not notice. They tried to make me ten years younger.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Dorothy ace
What a fabulous time! Lovely family!
November 18th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Such a fun collage. Happy Birthday for last month.
November 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Happy belated birthday dear Diana, how absolutely wonderful… and the most stunning location.
A beautiful collage of happy family times… family is everything…

I love your collage of happiness joy and fun.
November 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
What a fun birthday. Great collage
November 18th, 2024  
