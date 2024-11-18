Sign up
Previous
Photo 1150
I miss the children
and have decided to post a few collages this week.
It was my birthday in October and my daughter rented a luxurious beach house in Langebaan on the West Coast for 3 days of fun.
The grands baked the cookies and SIL spoilt us with breakfast every morning.
The sneaky grands changed the numbers on the cake, thinking I would not notice. They tried to make me ten years younger.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
2872
2873
1149
2865
2867
1150
2868
2866
Tags
birthday-famiy-langebaan
Dorothy
ace
What a fabulous time! Lovely family!
November 18th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Such a fun collage. Happy Birthday for last month.
November 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Happy belated birthday dear Diana, how absolutely wonderful… and the most stunning location.
A beautiful collage of happy family times… family is everything…
I love your collage of happiness joy and fun.
November 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
What a fun birthday. Great collage
November 18th, 2024
