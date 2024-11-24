Previous
Another beauty, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1156

Another beauty,

I was told this is an immature male with the patchy plumage. The females are plain olive green, but I never saw one.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact