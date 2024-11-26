Previous
It's raining today by ludwigsdiana
It's raining today

but this is not it. I took this ICM of our olive grove a couple of days ago.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Diana

Issi Bannerman
Lovely.
November 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great effect and so lovely to have an Olive grove.
November 26th, 2024  
