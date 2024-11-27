Sign up
Previous
Photo 1159
It is so cold atm
that I got a blanket out for the couch. Before I could get organised, Minky spotted it and made herself comfortable on the coffee table in the lounge.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
minky
,
icm-
Suzanne
ace
Gosh that' interesting that it is cold there. We have strange weather here in Melbourne atm. Really hot and humid, with thunderstorms and torrential rain last night and today leading to flooding in some areas.
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/air-and-road-chaos-as-unusual-fog-lingers-over-melbourne/ar-AA1uK8Ya?ocid=crossde
I hope you have another blanket!!
November 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
