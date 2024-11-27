Previous
It is so cold atm

that I got a blanket out for the couch. Before I could get organised, Minky spotted it and made herself comfortable on the coffee table in the lounge.
Diana

Suzanne ace
Gosh that' interesting that it is cold there. We have strange weather here in Melbourne atm. Really hot and humid, with thunderstorms and torrential rain last night and today leading to flooding in some areas.
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/air-and-road-chaos-as-unusual-fog-lingers-over-melbourne/ar-AA1uK8Ya?ocid=crossde

I hope you have another blanket!!
November 27th, 2024  
