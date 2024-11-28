Previous
ICM of our pool by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1160

ICM of our pool

with a plumbago hedge and olive grove in the background.

Those tiled layers are actually a water fall which was not on when I took this shot. There are white pebbles on the bottom layer. The white pops behind the pool are some of the daisies.

I also did a sideways one, but preferred this one.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Diana

