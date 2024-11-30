Previous
Enjoying the Proteas by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1162

Enjoying the Proteas

The best part of going on a bird club outing to a nature reserve, is the new birds which I had not seen before.

I will have to join the club as I cannot visit any of these places on my own for safety reasons.
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Being a member of a club is a great way of getting out and about.
November 30th, 2024  
