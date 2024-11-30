Sign up
Previous
Photo 1162
Enjoying the Proteas
The best part of going on a bird club outing to a nature reserve, is the new birds which I had not seen before.
I will have to join the club as I cannot visit any of these places on my own for safety reasons.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9805
photos
284
followers
158
following
Tags
brimstone-canary
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. Being a member of a club is a great way of getting out and about.
November 30th, 2024
