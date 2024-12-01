Previous
Such a mouthful by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1163

Such a mouthful

that it could not chew properly. I was so privileged to be in a group of knowledgeable birders as I had never seen this one before.

In fact I did not even know that we had so many different kinds of canaries out in the wild.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous image of this beautiful bird.
December 1st, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great shot
December 1st, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
He is a beauty, wonderful shot
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact