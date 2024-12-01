Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1163
Such a mouthful
that it could not chew properly. I was so privileged to be in a group of knowledgeable birders as I had never seen this one before.
In fact I did not even know that we had so many different kinds of canaries out in the wild.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9809
photos
284
followers
158
following
318% complete
View this month »
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Latest from all albums
2885
2886
1162
2880
2878
1163
2881
2879
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cape-canary
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous image of this beautiful bird.
December 1st, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great shot
December 1st, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
He is a beauty, wonderful shot
December 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close