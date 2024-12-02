Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1164
Such a feast
and the canaries were all over. I suppose getting the last bits before the heat dries them out.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9813
photos
284
followers
158
following
318% complete
View this month »
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
Latest from all albums
2880
1163
2881
2879
2887
1164
2882
2880
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brimstone-canary
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, these are amazing shots. It's lovely to see how they pull the seeds out of the flower heads. Brilliant.
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close