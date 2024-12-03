Sign up
Photo 1165
All alone
and quite a distance from the other birds, on quite an unusual perch.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
juvenile-cape-canary
Helene
Gorgeous details. Fav
December 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
Lovely clarity.
December 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
December 3rd, 2024
Babs
He is gorgeous
December 3rd, 2024
Dianne
A great capture.
December 3rd, 2024
