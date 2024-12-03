Previous
All alone by ludwigsdiana
All alone

and quite a distance from the other birds, on quite an unusual perch.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Helene ace
Gorgeous details. Fav
December 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely clarity.
December 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
December 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous
December 3rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
A great capture.
December 3rd, 2024  
