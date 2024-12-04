Sign up
Photo 1166
So many different Canaries
all on the same outing with the bird club. I had never been to that particular botanical garden before and it will certainly not be my last visit.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
cape-canary-female
narayani
Lovely detail
December 4th, 2024
l.eggzy
I love his markings, another fabulous capture of these gorgeous birds. I can only dream of getting shots like this!
December 4th, 2024
