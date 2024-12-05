Previous
Sitting so patiently by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1167

Sitting so patiently

even with quite a few people around.

There is such a slight difference between male and females that it is hard to tell here. The female has a bit more grey than the male.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely ace
A little beauty.
December 5th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Beautiful little bird & capture.
How do you manage to get so close? I've been trying to get shots of little wrens etc, but I just can't get close enough for a decent shot
December 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty
December 5th, 2024  
