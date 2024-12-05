Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1167
Sitting so patiently
even with quite a few people around.
There is such a slight difference between male and females that it is hard to tell here. The female has a bit more grey than the male.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9825
photos
283
followers
157
following
319% complete
View this month »
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
Latest from all albums
2883
2890
1166
2884
2882
1167
2885
2883
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cape-canary
Susan Wakely
ace
A little beauty.
December 5th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Beautiful little bird & capture.
How do you manage to get so close? I've been trying to get shots of little wrens etc, but I just can't get close enough for a decent shot
December 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beauty
December 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
How do you manage to get so close? I've been trying to get shots of little wrens etc, but I just can't get close enough for a decent shot