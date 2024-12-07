Previous
Displaying his mating lapels by ludwigsdiana
Displaying his mating lapels

which are not always noticeable.

I took way too many photos on my bird outing with the bird club, that I will have to continue posting them.

Tuesdays pensioners can go to Kirstenbosch Botanical gardens for free, and that is where I spent most of the day as I won't have time to go again till January.

More bird photos, just scroll by when you tire of them as they are not all as clear some of them.
Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
That is such a beautiful image. So clear and sharp.
December 7th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
We are lucky to see such a good photograph! fav
December 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a little beauty and expertly captured ! fav
December 7th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a terrific image.
December 7th, 2024  
