Previous
Photo 1169
Displaying his mating lapels
which are not always noticeable.
I took way too many photos on my bird outing with the bird club, that I will have to continue posting them.
Tuesdays pensioners can go to Kirstenbosch Botanical gardens for free, and that is where I spent most of the day as I won't have time to go again till January.
More bird photos, just scroll by when you tire of them as they are not all as clear some of them.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
4
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9833
photos
282
followers
157
following
double-collared-sunbird
Issi Bannerman
ace
That is such a beautiful image. So clear and sharp.
December 7th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
We are lucky to see such a good photograph! fav
December 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a little beauty and expertly captured ! fav
December 7th, 2024
Dianne
ace
What a terrific image.
December 7th, 2024
