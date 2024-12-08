Previous
A younger male by ludwigsdiana
A younger male

but also showing some lovely colours.

Posting early as we are off to the airport to fetch Katja! I am excited beyond words to finally have her back here for 3 weeks :-)
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Annie D ace
what a beauty
December 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty. Such gorgeous colours fav

How exciting to have Katja visiting. You must be so thrilled
December 8th, 2024  
KWind ace
Fav!!
December 8th, 2024  
Christina ace
Wow those colours are amazing
December 8th, 2024  
narayani ace
Sweet. Enjoy your time with your daughter!
December 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What an incredible image. Have a great family time.
December 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. So lovely that your daughter will be staying with you.
December 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, wow, so beautiful. I love the detail in the feathers and the colours are outstanding. How nice that you are having your daughter home for the festive season. :-)
December 8th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow how beautiful! Fabulous capture!
December 8th, 2024  
