Photo 1170
Photo 1170
A younger male
but also showing some lovely colours.
Posting early as we are off to the airport to fetch Katja! I am excited beyond words to finally have her back here for 3 weeks :-)
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
9
6
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9837
photos
282
followers
157
following
320% complete
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
2884
2885
2887
2893
1169
1170
2888
2886
Views
20
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
double-collared-sunbird
Annie D
ace
what a beauty
December 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beauty. Such gorgeous colours fav
How exciting to have Katja visiting. You must be so thrilled
December 8th, 2024
KWind
ace
Fav!!
December 8th, 2024
Christina
ace
Wow those colours are amazing
December 8th, 2024
narayani
ace
Sweet. Enjoy your time with your daughter!
December 8th, 2024
Dianne
ace
What an incredible image. Have a great family time.
December 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful. So lovely that your daughter will be staying with you.
December 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, wow, so beautiful. I love the detail in the feathers and the colours are outstanding. How nice that you are having your daughter home for the festive season. :-)
December 8th, 2024
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow how beautiful! Fabulous capture!
December 8th, 2024
