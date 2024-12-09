Sign up
Such different vegetation in Kirstenbosch
and a much larger variety of birds. It is a paradise for all those loving the flora and fauna.
9th December 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
sugar-bird
Chris Cook
ace
Wonderful image. Love the bokeh.
December 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, my, just stunning.
December 9th, 2024
