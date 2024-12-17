Sign up
Previous
Photo 1179
So good that they don't have mirrors!
Amazing that they are all in different molting stages. He will soon have the nondescript colour of his belly plumage.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
3
3
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
9
3
3
Tags
double-collared-sunbird
narayani
ace
Great to see
December 17th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, a wee bit scruffy, but delightful.
December 17th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
🤣 great title
December 17th, 2024
