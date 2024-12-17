Previous
So good that they don't have mirrors! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1179

So good that they don't have mirrors!

Amazing that they are all in different molting stages. He will soon have the nondescript colour of his belly plumage.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Diana

narayani ace
Great to see
December 17th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, a wee bit scruffy, but delightful.
December 17th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
🤣 great title
December 17th, 2024  
