Photo 1182
Happy Flamingo Friday!
Wishing everyone a wonderful and blessed weekend :-)
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
3
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
flamingos
Lesley
…and to you Diana. Who doesn’t love a flamingo? Lovely photo.
December 20th, 2024
CC Folk
A beauty!
December 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
A lovely pair.
December 20th, 2024
