Previous
Photo 1190
Watching me watching them
as they were enjoying the berries in my neighbours garden.
I used Impressions in Befunky as it was so windy and I preferred them like this.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
5
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9917
photos
283
followers
158
following
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
Latest from all albums
2904
2913
1189
2907
2905
1190
2908
2906
16
5
5
Extras
View Info
View All
Public
on the
Trending
page
View
mousebirds
gloria jones
ace
Super image
December 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot and edit - it does convey being windy ! fav
December 28th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
This is so artistic as well as a super focus on these birds and the berries! fav
December 28th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely these are!
December 28th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
A good piece of fun.
December 28th, 2024
