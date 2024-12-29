Sign up
Previous
Photo 1191
One enjoying the berries
the other one was quite skeptical.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
mousebirds
Babs
ace
Of the two shots I do prefer the other one
December 29th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautifully captured. Lucky birds the berries look plenty.
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
December 29th, 2024
