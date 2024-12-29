Previous
One enjoying the berries by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1191

One enjoying the berries

the other one was quite skeptical.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Of the two shots I do prefer the other one
December 29th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo beautifully captured. Lucky birds the berries look plenty.
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
December 29th, 2024  
