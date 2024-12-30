Previous
The gang by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1192

The gang

all watching what is going on in the other pincuhion bushes.

There will be many birds next month as I have taken Katja and BF to the nature reserve to see the flora and fauna.

I am so happy that I had the opportunity to go out with the local bird club and have many pics taken in November too.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - such unusual birds with their long beaks and tapering off at the other end with a long tail !
December 30th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
How amazing, I envy you totally.
December 30th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a gang!
December 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to have an opportunity to be part of a bird club and get so any fabulous shots.
December 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wow, Diana! All the very best for 2025 and looking forward to many more of your photos.
December 30th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Amazing number of these birds - obviously like to keep in a group! fav
December 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot. Something has got their attention fav
December 30th, 2024  
