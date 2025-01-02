Previous
Grandchildren on the rocks by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1195

Grandchildren on the rocks

taken on the West Coast where we spent my birthday.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such sweet young people ! A lovely shot of your grandchildren Diana - I am sure you miss them ! x
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact