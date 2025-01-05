Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1198
The reason
for my new profile pic which some of you have noticed.
As I was approaching the toilets, there was this huge mirror on the wall beside the entrance.
I thought it a fun shot and as I do not flat iron my hair anymore, wanted to start the New Year with a new look.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9949
photos
284
followers
158
following
328% complete
View this month »
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
Latest from all albums
2914
1197
2913
2915
2921
1198
2916
2914
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fairview
moni kozi
Nanny goat... :) :)
January 5th, 2025
narayani
ace
Your hair looks way better un-ironed! I should probably change mine - it’s so old and I do have a new hat 😂
January 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great selfie
January 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close