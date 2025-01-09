Previous
He changed his mind by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1202

He changed his mind

and joined his buddies for lunch instead.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a sweet trio!
January 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the way that they go down on their knees.
January 9th, 2025  
