Previous
Photo 1205
A rusty machine
put together with something of everything the owner could find.
We have been going to Fairview for over 20 years and it has always been there on the terrace.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
fairview
Christina
ace
An exceptional piece of art work
January 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of this cool art work
January 12th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Makes a grea talking point, but hardly a machine for travel!
January 12th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
That's a fab design!
January 12th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Wow it’s rather brilliant!
January 12th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that’s fabulous
January 12th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great way to use up old stuff. Super image too with the light and shadows.
January 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting quirky piece
January 12th, 2025
