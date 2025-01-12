Previous
A rusty machine by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1205

A rusty machine

put together with something of everything the owner could find.

We have been going to Fairview for over 20 years and it has always been there on the terrace.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christina ace
An exceptional piece of art work
January 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great shot of this cool art work
January 12th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Makes a grea talking point, but hardly a machine for travel!
January 12th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That's a fab design!
January 12th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Wow it’s rather brilliant!
January 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wow, that’s fabulous
January 12th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great way to use up old stuff. Super image too with the light and shadows.
January 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
An interesting quirky piece
January 12th, 2025  
